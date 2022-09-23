News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Championship leaders issued with promotion warning

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has warned his players that any drop in standards when they return to action following the international break could have a catastrophic effect upon their push for promotion from the Championship.

By James Shield
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 5:00 am

Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood on Manchester United, Paul Scholes, Stuart McCa...

Having won all of their last four outings and not conceded a goal since the end of last month, United are preparing for next weekend’s visit of Birmingham City three points above second-placed Norwich City and a further five in front of Blackburn Rovers in seventh.

But with news that defender Anel Ahmedhodzic could be facing a prolonged period on the sidelines after damaging a muscle whilst on duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Heckingbottom has insisted the battle for Premier League football is only just beginning to take shape. That, coupled with the competition’s notoriously unpredictable nature, means he is planning to remind United’s squad of its responsibilities before the meeting with City in eight days’ time.

“You’ve got to do a lot of things right to get a win in this division,” Heckingbottom said. “Especially away from home but also when you’re on your own patch. Nothing is never easy. Nobody gives you anything.

“There’s times when, make no doubt about it, you’ve got to dig in and find a way through. But if you let things slide, if you take your foot off the pedal even slightly, that’s enough to let people in. You can’t afford to give them any opportunities at all.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and George Baldock, who represents Greece: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

As United’s medical staff prepare to offer their own timescale regarding Ahmedhodzic’s rehabilitation - the Bosnian FA believe he could be out of action for “at least” a month - Heckingbottom faces an anxious wait to discover if any more of those under his command sustain knocks representing their respective countries.

Nine of those who featured during United’s victory over Preston North End were called-up, alongside Reda Khadra, Daniel Jebbison, Oliver Arblaster, Hasan Ayari and Sai Sachdev.

“We’re incredibly proud of them,” Heckingbottom said. “But we also just want them to come back fit, as we’re going into another really busy period. We’re going to need them and also the lads who are coming back from injury.”

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are both on international duty: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United have made a flying start to the new season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
