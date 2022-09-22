Heckingbottom and his coaching staff placed promoting from within at the core of their masterplan after taking charge of the Championship leaders 10 months ago, with the likes of Will Osula, Oliver Arblaster and Jordan Amissah among those granted opportunities since the 44-year-old’s appointment.

Although injuries to key names have undoubtedly accelerated their transition through the system, Heckingbottom has also stated on numerous occasions that youngsters will be “given chances” should they impress at under-21 level.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With members of United’s age-group programme being used to boost numbers at the Randox Health Academy ahead of next month’s return to action, Heckingbottom will be keeping a close eye on how they shape up against established figures such as Oliver Norwood and Chris Basham.

“If someone shows they’re good enough, day in and day out, over a consistent period of time, then I think we’ve shown that they’ll be given chances, that they’ll be given opportunities,” Heckingbottom said. “The record here shows that and why not? It’s something that we want to see happen. Provided they show they’re good enough, we’ve proved that we’ll bring them through.”

The best opportunity for Heckingottom and his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester to road test some of those hoping to progress through the system will come when United stage a behind closed doors match at their training complex ahead of their forthcoming meeting with Birmingham City.

Chris Basham is one of the few senior Sheffield United players at Bramall Lane this week: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Ostensibly designed to improve Jayden Bogle’s conditioning as he enters the final stages of his rehabilitation from knee surgery, the contest, between two sides comprised entirely of United players, is expected to see a number of aspiring professionals line-up against Norwood, Basham, Wes Foderingham and potentially Oli McBurnie - although he is receiving treatment for the groin issue which was troubling him ahead of the win over Preston North End. Despite not being 11 percent fit according to Heckingbottom, the centre-forward still wrote his name onto the scoresheet at Deepdale as United moved three points clear of second-placed Norwich City.

That strike was McBurnie’s fourth in five outings. Like Bogle, United captain Billy Sharp is also completing an individually tailored fitness programme after recently recovering from an ankle problem. He replaced McBurnie towards the end of the match in Lancashire.

“We’ve got a plan of what we want to do,” said Heckingbottom, admitting the numbers at United’s training complex make it difficult to begin preparing for City’s visit until the end of next week. “We’ll be relying quite heavily on some of the young lads, using them to boost the numbers. But it’s also an opportunity as well. That’s how we’ll be viewing it.”

“A lot of what we are doing will be with individual players, giving them things to work on,” he added. “There’s always things to be getting on with and we’ll make the most of the time we’ve got and the situation that we’re in, with not having a game. We’ve got to try and use it to our advantage.”