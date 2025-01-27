Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United set Wednesday ultimatum over transfer target's future after he pleads to join Blades

Sheffield United have set Hertha Berlin a midweek ultimatum over the future of right-back Jonjoe Kenny, before they move on to alternative targets. The Blades identified the former Everton man as a transfer target before the window opened, with Femi Seriki’s latest injury and Alfie Gilchrist’s struggles of late only increasing the desire for further options in that area.

Kenny has made no secret of his desire to return to England with the Blades, conducting an interview with Sky Germany recently in a bid to speed up the move. The 27-year-old subsequently missed Hertha’s weekend clash with Hamburg but the German side are digging in their heels over the future of their defender, who is a free agent in the summer.

They are said to be demanding €2m for Kenny, according to reports in Germany, with United keen for a cut-priced deal given his contractual status. But United have other targets on their list and are thought to have informed Hertha that they will move on if there is not sufficient progress on the deal by Wednesday this week.

Speaking recently, Hertha sporting director Benjamin Weber told Bild: “The change has not yet been confirmed. There’s no direct contact with the club mentioned. There is contact with Jonjoe Kenny’s management and things have been exchanged.”

United could attempt to sweeten the deal with Hertha by offering another bonus sum if they are promoted to the Premier League this season, while the German side must weigh up the merits of turning down a good sum of money for a player who could leave for nothing in a few month’s time and has set his sights on a return to England.