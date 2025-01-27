Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hamza Choudhury transfer delay explained as Sheffield United close in on vital deal for Leicester City man

Sheffield United expect to have a new face in midfield when they travel to Derby County this weekend, with their move to bring Hamza Choudhury to Bramall Lane edging ever closer. The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has been Chris Wilder’s first-choice target to bolster his options in the middle of the park since before this current transfer window opened earlier this month.

The Blades did have a list of other options, which contained the names of Shea Charles after he was recalled from United’s city rivals Wednesday before returning to S6 upon agreement of a hefty loan fee and a higher wage contribution, and former Blades loan favourite Tommy Doyle. But United’s patience in their pursuit of Choudhury looks to have paid off, with the midfielder set to complete a loan move until the end of the season this week.

Initially Leicester, we understand, were insistent on inserting an obligation to buy Choudhury into the deal if the Blades were promoted this season. But that has now become an option instead, should the Blades be successful in regaining their place in the Premier League at the first time of asking come May. Boss Wilder had vowed to treat United’s money as if it were his own and be sensible with every penny of it, even if United do get back to the promised land.

Choudhury’s imminent arrival would be another significant boost to the options at Wilder’s disposal, following the season-ending injury to Oliver Arblaster and fitness issues for Vini Souza, Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton in recent weeks and months. The lack of depth in that area saw left-back Harrison Burrows as an emergency centre midfielder for United’s last two games, while 20-year-old Sydie Peck has started United’s last 14 Championship matches and played every minute in 11 of them.

Choudhury can also fill in at right-back but Wilder will hope to have more cover and competition in that area too before the window shuts, with a move for Jonjoe Kenny still high on the agenda. The former Everton man, as we revealed over the weekend, missed Hertha Berlin’s clash with Hamburg over the weekend after making clear he wanted to return to Bramall Lane with the Blades.