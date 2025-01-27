Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder explains latest Sheffield United transfer move as Hamza Choudhury gives Blades much-needed boost

Chris Wilder has explained his decision to bring Hamza Choudhury to Sheffield United after the Leicester City midfielder became the Blades’ third January signing this evening. The 27-year-old will spend the rest of the campaign at Bramall Lane after the finishing touches were applied to the deal earlier today.

Choudhury was Wilder’s first-choice midfield target this window after the blow of losing Ollie Arblaster to a season-ending knee injury, with the pair having previously worked together at Watford. In an ideal world the deal would have gone through earlier in the window but, as we revealed earlier, United had to be patient after City initially demanded an obligation to buy if the Blades were promoted this season.

That has now become an option in United’s favour, with Choudhury potentially making his Blades debut this weekend at Derby County. “He has had success in this division and in an area of the pitch where we are understaffed, Hamza will give us physicality, presence and energy,” Wilder said of the midfielder, who helped Leicester to the Championship title last season.

“He has been our main target for this position. He’s a winner, he’s had success at Leicester, has been in and around their first team for a number of years and we are delighted that we can attract him to bring experience and quality to our group.”