"That’s what it probably is" - Luton Town man details struggles with Sheffield United up next
Luton Town midfielder Jordan Clark has admitted that the newly-relegated side could be suffering a crisis of confidence as they struggle to come to terms with the Championship once again.
The Hatters had been expected to be one of the promotion-chasers this season following their exploits in the top flight last year but with eight games gone, Rob Edwards’ side have picked up just eight points and sit in 20th position in the table.
Conversely, Sheffield United, who finished rock-bottom in last season’s Premier League table and came down with Luton, remain unbeaten so far and but for a two-point deduction would only be denied top spot by goal difference from Sunderland.
After beating Swansea 1-0 in midweek, the Swans boss Luke Williams insisted there is “no question” that they will be in the promotion shake-up come the end of the term
Ahead of facing the Blades at Bramall Lane on Saturday, Luton’s latest dropped points came against newly-promoted Oxford United, with whom they drew 2-2 in midweek, having let slip a two-goal lead and Clark believes belief in themselves could be at the heart of their troubles.
“I think that’s what it probably is [a lack of confidence]. I think we’ve had it from the start of the season to be honest,” Clark told Luton Today. “I’ve never seen us miss as many chances, maybe not take shots and maybe not find the right pass, which is just a lack of quality and a lack of decision-making and a lack of confidence. Obviously we know strikers and attacking players thrive on goals, I think everyone needs a goal just to get them going, especially with the first goal so important, we’ll learn from it.
"We got into really good areas, it’s just that final pass, final shot, that decision making which is just something we probably lacked a little bit from the start of the season to be honest. We’ve just got to get back on the training pitch and work and work and work, that’s what we’ve got to do.”
