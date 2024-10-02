Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s verdict on Sheffield United’s victory over Swansea City

Sheffield United channeled the spirit of Arsenal in the 1990s on their way to another impressive victory over Swansea City - inspired by some harsh half-time words from boss Chris Wilder. The Blades led at the break thanks to Josh Tymon’s own goal but were too ponderous in possession in the first half, playing too often backwards or square.

That was knocked out of them at the break by their animated manager and United improved in the second half. Their margin of victory could have been far greater, with Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell both hitting the woodwork and Rhian Brewster and Andre Brooks enjoying decent sights of goal, but they held on to claim their fifth successive clean sheet and move third in the division.

“One-nil to the Arsenal!” joked Wilder afterwards. “We can play better and we could be a bit more positive first half. I managed against Swansea loads of times and anyone who loves football loves the way they play – possession based. They’re very brave but you can, as we know, catch them if something is a bit loose.

“We thought about it in the last couple of days and getting the gameplan was spot on. We were very negative and passive but that message in quite a colourful way, was relayed at half-time. We were a lot better in the second half but we still have to be a bit more clinical.

“Had we done that, we could have been a lot more comfortable. We preserved our unbeaten record, which we we’re very proud of. But they weren’t high-fiving each other or jumping through hoops – they know they can do better.”