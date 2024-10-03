Sheffield United vs Luton Town early injury news with 8 out and 2 doubts

Sheffield United welcome Luton Town to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon. The Blades were relegated with the Hatters from the Premier League earlier this year and are eyeing an immediate return to the top flight.

Chris Wilder’s side have adapted better to life back in the Championship though and are yet to lose. They won 1-0 at home to Swansea City last time out on Wednesday night after an own goal by defender Josh Tymon.

Here is a look at the early team news regarding both Sheffield United and Luton Town as they both prepare for hte upcoming fixture this weekend...

Jacob Brown - back available The former Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley attacker is back following his long-term injury.

Mads Andersen - Out The centre-back, who joined Luton Town from Barnsley, is sidelined.

Tahith Chong - doubt The Hatters are following concussion protocols with the attacker.