Sheffield United vs Luton Town early injury news with 8 out and 2 doubts

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 19:30 GMT

Sheffield United are back in Championship action this weekend

Sheffield United welcome Luton Town to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon. The Blades were relegated with the Hatters from the Premier League earlier this year and are eyeing an immediate return to the top flight.

Chris Wilder’s side have adapted better to life back in the Championship though and are yet to lose. They won 1-0 at home to Swansea City last time out on Wednesday night after an own goal by defender Josh Tymon.

Here is a look at the early team news regarding both Sheffield United and Luton Town as they both prepare for hte upcoming fixture this weekend...

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley attacker is back following his long-term injury.

1. Jacob Brown - back available

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley attacker is back following his long-term injury. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The centre-back, who joined Luton Town from Barnsley, is sidelined.

2. Mads Andersen - Out

The centre-back, who joined Luton Town from Barnsley, is sidelined. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Hatters are following concussion protocols with the attacker.

3. Tahith Chong - doubt

The Hatters are following concussion protocols with the attacker. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rob Edwards' side will need to make checks on the striker after he sat out of their last game.

4. Carlton Morris - doubt

Rob Edwards' side will need to make checks on the striker after he sat out of their last game. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice