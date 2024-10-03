Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More to come from Sheffield United despite superb start to the season

Victory over Swansea City last night moved Sheffield United up to third in the Championship, just two points off early leaders Sunderland, and preserved their unbeaten start to the new campaign. No side has won more points than their 18 so far and none have conceded fewer goals. The signs, so far, are good.

But the most promising thing from a United perspective is the sense that there is much more to come from this group, who are still gelling together after a seismic summer of change in the transfer market. United have not been at top gear in recent games but have won four of their last five and drawn the other, at Portsmouth on Saturday.

Three more points at home to Luton this weekend would see United sign off for the international break in perfect fashion but there is also a sense around Bramall Lane that the best is yet to come. “I like the group because they're not high-fiving each other or jumping through hoops,” said boss Wilder.

“They realise that there's more to come from us and that we can do better in certain situations. There's a humility about them which is good and refreshing. They've set a high bar. So we'll try and reach that in every game. I think we have [more levels] in the group. Especially in the transition phase and the final finishing phase as well.

“There's more to come from us there. But we’ve said before that if you don't put teams to bed, then something like a corner or free-kick might happen and you might not get the result you're after.”