Sheffield United won 1-0 at home to Swansea City on Wednesday night. Josh Tymon’s own goal on the stroke of half-time was enough for the Blades to pick up all three points. Next up for Chris Wilder’s side is another clash at Bramall Lane this weekend against Luton Town as they look to keep their momentum going.
As for Sheffield Wednesday, they are unbeaten in their last two games. They beat West Brom last Saturday and drew 0-0 at Bristol City last time out. Here is a look at the top 20 best Championship players so far this season based on data collected by WhoScored...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.