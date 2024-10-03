Best 20 Championship players so far this season including two Sheffield United men & one Sheffield Wednesday star

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both back in action this weekend

Sheffield United won 1-0 at home to Swansea City on Wednesday night. Josh Tymon’s own goal on the stroke of half-time was enough for the Blades to pick up all three points. Next up for Chris Wilder’s side is another clash at Bramall Lane this weekend against Luton Town as they look to keep their momentum going.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they are unbeaten in their last two games. They beat West Brom last Saturday and drew 0-0 at Bristol City last time out. Here is a look at the top 20 best Championship players so far this season based on data collected by WhoScored...

Average rating: 7.14

1. 20. Jimmy Dunne, QPR

Average rating: 7.14 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
7.14

2. 19. Barry Bannan, Sheffield Wednesday

7.14 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
7.15

3. 18. Borja Sainz, Norwich City

7.15 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
7.15

4. 17. David Ozoh, Derby County

7.15 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice