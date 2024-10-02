Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swansea City manager’s verdict on Sheffield United’s promotion chances after Bramall Lane defeat

Luke Williams, the Swansea City manager, has backed Sheffield United to continue their strong start to the new Championship campaign, insisting there is “no question” that they will be in the promotion shake-up come the end of the term. The Blades are now the only unbeaten side in the division after tonight’s 1-0 win over Williams’ side.

Victory was sealed thanks to Josh Tymon’s first-half own-goal but could have been more comfortable, with both Tyrese Campbell and Kieffer Moore hitting the woodwork in the second half and Andre Brooks both had good chances to double United’s lead. But they had done enough to earn three more precious points, with yet another clean sheet helping to move them up to third in the table.

Williams’ side caused problems of their own on an evening which saw United start slowly, and Brentford loanee Myles Peart-Harris should have marked his first start with a goal after being picked out with the freedom of South Yorkshire to pick his spot and finish. Instead, he put it wide.

“We created the first really good chance, just before we conceded,” Williams said. “Miles has an opportunity to tap it home inside the six yard box and didn't take it. And if you want to get anything off Sheff U this season you'll have to take those chances. It was frustrating because we played pretty well.

“They [United] have great players and my favourite management team in football, I've known them for a long time and they have intensity and aggression and play quickly and can soak up pressure and can counter attack. They're really well motivated and really organised and in that way it's very hard.”

Asked about the Championship as a whole, with United two points adrift of early leaders Sunderland and a point off West Brom in second, Williams added: “I would say it's more open than last season, I think last season was the highest points tally for the top four teams and the standard was incredible, with Leeds and Leicester and Southampton and Ipswich. It's a bit more open this season but Sheffield United will certainly be in the shake up, there's no question about that.”