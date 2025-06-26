Top-flight transfer deal could improve Sheffield United's position after encouraging Fabrizio Romano update

Sheffield United’s hopes of strengthening a priority position with the loan signing of a Premier League starlet could receive a boost in the coming days - if his parent club get a deal over the line themselves. The Blades are looking for cover and competition at centre-half following the loan departure of Crystal Palace man Rob Holding.

That leaves, as things stand, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson as the only senior options in a key position, with both facing somewhat uncertain futures at Bramall Lane as they prepare to enter the final years of their current Blades deals.

As we revealed earlier this month, Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips, who spent time last season on loan at United’s Championship rivals Stoke City, is a potential transfer option this summer. Reports subsequently suggested that new Spurs boss Thomas Frank may keep Phillips in north London while he assesses the squad he has inherited from the sacked Ange Postecoglou.

But Phillips’ potential path to Bramall Lane could be cleared if Spurs manage to pull off an expected deal for Kota Takai, the centre-half who plays for Japanese top-flight side Kawasaki Frontale. Takai is nearing a £5m switch to the Premier League side but may not arrive until later next month, when Frontale’s J-League season takes a break.

His arrival, which has been described as close by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano this week, could push Phillips further down the pecking order at Spurs and if so, the obvious answer would appear to be another loan deal rather than be left kicking his heels in the stands.

Stoke would likely make another play for Phillips if he was allowed to leave but the prospect of a potential promotion bid would have clear benefits to both the player and his parent club, who will be keen to expose him to different challenges and environments to further his development - both on and off the pitch.

Speaking at the end of the season, Stoke boss Mark Robins said of Phillips: “I think Ash has got a brilliant future ahead of him. He’s been superb for us. He’s been playing through the last month with injury and got through.”

United are yet to make their first senior signing of the summer but boss Ruben Selles, who succeeded Chris Wilder at the helm last week, is relaxed about the situation ahead of next week’s return to pre-season training.

“The first statement is that I want everyone back, to just start to work with them,” said Selles when asked about his recruitment process this summer. “The squad that finished the season is very powerful, the players that we already have in the squad.

“We need to try to identify the players who can potentially support us and get some extra levels in terms of quality. We don't [just] want to add numbers or we don't want to rush in our decision. We have to assess what we have and then look at exactly what we need.”

The Blades are also interested in Phillips’ Spurs teammate Alfie Devine and are said to have also looked at young Liverpool duo Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas ahead of potential loan deals, with Selles also keen to add some new faces to his squad on a permanent basis.