Sheffield United are "in no rush" to kickstart their summer transfer business ahead of the latest summer milestone this week

The start of the new Championship season is just over six weeks away, and some of the areas of recruitment focus in Sheffield United’s squad are obvious. The Blades are yet to make a senior addition to their squad this summer, with all six of their loan players returning to their parent clubs after last month’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley.

Rob Holding’s departure leaves Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson as the only specialist centre-halves still at United, with both entering the final year of their respective contracts at the beginning of next month, while the exits of Hamza Choudhury, Harry Clarke and Alfie Gilchrist leave a shortage of right-backs.

Chris Wilder, the former United manager, also planned to recruit some wingers before he too departed last week, with his replacement Ruben Selles preferring a more narrow shape in recent times at Reading and Hull City. Much of the recruitment planning may also depend on the future of some of United’s key men, with Gus Hamer amongst the players in demand this summer.

But while many look at the current situation as one of urgency, Spaniard Selles is more relaxed in terms of recruitment as he prepares for United’s return to pre-season training next week. From there, he and his staff will be able to properly assess the options at their disposal and what is needed ahead of the early August kick-off, with the Blades set to discover their fixture list tomorrow [June 26] at 12pm.

“The first statement is that I want everyone back, to just start to work with them,” said Selles when asked about his recruitment process this summer. “The squad that finished the season is very powerful, the players that we already have in the squad.

“We need to try to identify the players who can potentially support us and get some extra levels in terms of quality. We don't [just] want to add numbers or we don't want to rush in our decision. We have to assess what we have and then look at exactly what we need.”

With EFL clubs permitted to name five loan players on any single matchday teamsheet, temporary signings are expected to form a key part of Selles’ recruitment this summer. As we revealed earlier this month, Tottenham Hotspur pair Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine are players of interest for the Blades - although reports since have suggested that the former may be retained by Spurs as new manager Thomas Frank assesses the squad he inherits from Ange Postecoglou.

Reports this week also suggested that Liverpool duo Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas are on United’s radar, but Selles is also targeting permanent deals as he looks to put his stamp on this Blades squad.

“The loan market is quite common in the Championship, to get a couple of players from that, but we also need to identify and get our own players,” he added. “We have some talented players who we will see in pre-season. So we are not in a rush but we are working to make things happen ... with the knowledge that the base we are working from is quite a powerful one.”