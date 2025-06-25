Sheffield United's artificial intelligence approach clarified as Blades make contract decision over key figure

Sheffield United have explored the possibility of extending chief scout Jamie Hoyland’s contract beyond its expiry this summer, The Star understands, after new boss Ruben Selles again emphasised the need for a human ‘eye’ to be cast over potential new players. The Blades’ owners have made no secret of their desire to adopt a data-driven approach to recruitment.

Artificial intelligence has also been used to identify some players, with data from former poker player James Bord’s company leading them to sign Ehije Ukaki from the Bulgarian top-flight. But in his first meeting with the local and national media at Bramall Lane last night, Selles moved to clarify United’s use of the technology - which has been criticised by some sections of supporters in the wake of Chris Wilder’s departure last week.

“When you speak about AI and the way it is going, not only in sport but in absolutely everything in life ... everyone is using ChatGPT to make their day easier and to be more efficient. I am sure you do [in the media] and so do many other areas.

“These tools can help us be more efficient but we have to not forget that we are playing football. There is a human interaction and it's a sport we play with a passion We already use [AI], we will use it going forward, even in recovery and to help us with injuries and things like that. We're always trying to find those marginal gains."

Hoyland, the former United player and youth coach who had a successful spell in recruitment with Premier League side Everton before returning to Bramall Lane, was facing an uncertain future with his contract set to expire this summer.

But sources with knowledge of the process have signalled that he is expected to remain in his role beyond the end of this month, with head of recruitment Mikey Allen - brought back to the club by Wilder - also potentially remaining in post.

If confirmed, those decisions would alleviate a lot of concerns over the AI era at United and help maintain the balance between data-driven signings and vital checks on a player’s character as well as their tangible characteristics.

With just over six weeks until the start of the new Championship season, and no new first-team players yet in the building, Selles and his recruitment team will be keen to make up for lost time in the transfer market as they look to banish any potential hangover from last month’s painful play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley.

A report at the weekend casting doubt over the United future of Des Taylor, the former Bournemouth scout now working in recruitment for United after acting as an adviser to the COH Sports group during their takeover of the Blades, is understood to have been wide of the mark.

United’s players return for pre-season training on Tuesday before jetting to Girona for a warm-weather training camp, after which United will face a series of domestic friendlies ahead of the new campaign.

The Blades will also discover their 2025/26 fixture schedule on Thursday, at 12pm, with Blades fans looking for key dates including Boxing Day, the first and final days of the season and their two Steel City derby clashes against rivals Wednesday.