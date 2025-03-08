Sheffield United player ratings v Preston North End

Sheffield United spoiled former manager Paul Heckingbottom’s Bramall Lane return as a 1-0 victory over his Preston North End side saw them maintain the gap between themselves and promotion rivals Burnley. The Clarets won comfortably against Luton Town but remain two points behind Chris Wilder’s side.

The Blades started strongly and could have gone ahead inside the opening two minutes when Harrison Burrows’ cross found its way to in-form striker Tyrese Campbell at the back stick, but he could only find the side-netting on his weaker right foot and his reaction told the story.

United went close soon after Ryan Porteous almost put through his own net but Preston grew into the game and began to frustrate United, with regular stoppages and North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman taking an age over goal-kicks hardly helping.

Woodman snuffed out further chances from Campbell and Ben Brereton Diaz, both sent clear by superb Gus Hamer passes, and Sam Greenwood saw an effort thud off the United post before the Blades went ahead moments later, Campbell finally getting on the scoresheet after another Burrows cross

Michael Cooper 5

Didn’t touch the ball until well into the game as United began strongly and even then it was to deal with issues you’d expect him to deal with comfortably, although he was nowhere near a second-half effort from Greenwood that thundered back off his left-hand post moments before United went up the other end and scored the opener.

He was worked slightly more later in the game as Preston pushed for an equaliser but again everything he did was comfortable and his relatively-low mark is more reflective of his pretty straightforward afternoon rather than his performance

Hamza Choudhury 6

Kept his place at right-back with Clarke and Gilchrist still out and Seriki not yet fit to start, and did an admirable enough job in there even if he did attract the ire from some fans in the south stand after a couple of backwards passes.

He looked to get forward when he could, too, on the overlap but the lack of a specialist on that side was highlighted when Seriki came on at the break, allowing Choudhury to return to his more natural position in deep-lying midfield.

From there he came into his own after United went ahead, winning the ball back so often by just anticipating and being alert to the danger as he showed exactly why Wilder was so keen to bring him into the group in January by doing the simple things well

Anel Ahmedhodzic 6

A great driving run in the first half was reminiscent of the Ahmedhodzic Heckingbottom will have recognised and after travelling more than half the length of the pitch his effort was only stopped by an offside flag, before just moments later he was positionally excellent to cut out a right-wing cross that was begging to be converted by Riis in the middle had the Bosnian not intervened.

Had to deal with the lively physical threat of Emil Riis - who United were interested in in January - and then later on former Blade Ched Evans, but did so largely well without any major concerns. Booked late on after a tangle with Gibson

Harrison Burrows 7

Unfortunate not to make his mark in the game with an assist in its opening minutes as Campbell fired wide but he was a threat from left-back with that wand of a left boot and eventually set up Campbell for another chance, which he didn’t squander this time.

Earned a huge roar with the last action of the game as he won a goal-kick and seconds later the whistle went to confirm another big three points

Vini Souza 6

The Brazilian’s physicality and strength were evident again in the midfield battle against PNE and he had some decent moments on the ball but he was upended in a tangle with Potts around the half-hour mark and then didn’t reappear after the break, replaced by Seriki.

There was no obvious signs that it was a fitness issue but he’s been one of United’s best players so far so it would be something of an eyebrow-raising tactical switch too

Sydie Peck 8

A typically combative display from a very combative player, but he’s no clogger and can play, too. So often made the right decision on the ball when a player with his level of experience may have tried a Hollywood-style pass and kept United moving at times when their play threatened to slow down.

Also thrived on the other side of the game with a couple of full-blooded challenges that will never be unpopular with folk of a red and white persuasion. Was close to a first goal for the Blades just after the hour mark when Burrows’ free-kick sailed through to the back post but he just couldn’t get a touch on the stretch, appealing unsuccessfully for a penalty.

Didn’t take a backwards step all afternoon and wasn’t about to start in the 88th minute when he went face-to-face with Riis and earned a rendition of ‘He’s a Blade’ from the Kop. The starboy may hail from London but he’s forged in Sheffield steel

Gus Hamer 7

Operated on the left again but roamed in freely, sending an early effort narrowly over the top and then freeing Campbell with a lovely through-ball which almost saw the striker break the deadlock. Almost did so again in the second half when he fed Brereton Diaz whose effort was saved by Woodman from a tight angle.

The No.8 drove United forward for much of the game and potentially ran himself into the ground as he went down for treatment and was replaced by McCallum, hopefully just as a precaution with a big batch of games - including one just down the road at Hillsborough - in front of the Blades in the coming weeks

Callum O’Hare 5

Some bright moments but for me some moments of frustration as well. Some of his close control and link-up with Hamer was superb as they almost instinctively knew where the other was going to be and what they were thinking but there were also times when his touch let him down in promising areas and he couldn’t seem to make up his mind on what avenue to go down and saw the opportunity snuffed out.

Replaced in injury time by Holding as the Blades looked to see out victory

Ben Brereton Diaz 6

Lined up on the right again and could have silenced the PNE supporters giving him grief over his Blackburn links when he was inches away from a meaningful touch on Burrows’ low cross from which Campbell could and probably should have opened the scoring.

The Chilean international was always looking to cause problems on the shoulder of the away defence and was released by one excellent pass from Hamer, but Woodman was out quickly to snuff out the danger. Replaced by Rak-Sakyi to a standing ovation

Tyrese Campbell 7

Who put the ball in the North End net? Campbell did, eventually, but could have done so much earlier. The former Stoke striker went into the game looking for his second goal in as many outings and was presented with the type of chance he’ll have dreamed about last night in just the second minute, when Burrows’ cross found its way to him at the back post. The goal was gaping but the angle was tight and his effort found the side-netting.

In mitigation the effort was on his weaker right foot but you’d back him 99 times out of 100 to find the target and judging by his disappointed reaction he felt that too, although there was a welcome show of support from the Kop soon after.

Had another chance a third of the way into the half when Hamer slid a lovely pass through but Woodman was out quickly and spread himself to block. But he got there eventually with some good movement and bravery to head Burrows’ cross into the net after Woodman had rashly come out and his celebration was one more of relief than anything else. Replaced by Cannon to a standing ovation

Came on at the break to replace Souza and wasted little time getting in on the action with a typically-direct driving run which fashioned a chance within minutes of the restart. Defensively sound too, absolutely cementing Greenwood in one challenge which the crowd loved

Also used: Cannon, Rak-Sakyi , McCallum, Holding