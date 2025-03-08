This video More videos

Watch as Sheffield United supporters pay poignant George Baldock tribute v Preston North End

This was the moment that Sheffield United supporters paid their respects to late former Blade George Baldock during their side’s clash with Preston North End this afternoon. The popular Greek international tragically passed away back in October, just months after leaving the Lane.

Baldock was playing for Panathinaikos at the time and was just 31 years of age, his passing sparking a wave of tributes around the footballing world but especially at Bramall Lane where he was best known. United fans have belted out his ‘Starman’ terrace chant at every game since to honour his memory, with an especially touching rendition in the 32nd minute v Preston.