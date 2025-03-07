Harry Souttar set for Bramall Lane return as Chris Wilder answers Sheffield United future question

Chris Wilder has refused to rule out the possibility of working with Harry Souttar again at Sheffield United as the giant defender prepares to make a return to Bramall Lane this weekend. The Australian international was a huge success in his loan spell from Leicester City, which was sadly cut short by an Achilles injury he suffered on Boxing Day against Burnley.

The 26-year-old subsequently went under the knife for an operation on the issue and now faces a long spell on the sidelines as he looks to get back to full fitness. His time at United, after being on the periphery at the King Power Stadium, seemed to reignite the player’s love of football and his untimely injury was a real blow for all concerned.

But Souttar will be back at Bramall Lane to watch tomorrow’s clash with Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End and will catch up with his former teammates as well as United staff and boss Wilder, who has kept in touch with the 6ft 7in centre-half since he returned back to his parent club.

“We were delighted when we secured his services,” said Wilder. “He was outstanding for us, in the first half of the season, up to his injury. His presence was amazing, his performances were really good and his personality around the place was great. He bought in, and you have to. I am delighted with all the players we have brought in.

“They have all ‘signed into’ it as well, and are all in. You have to be part of the group and I have kept in contact with Harry. We were all devastated as he was in a real rich vein of form, and the team were.

“It was an unfortunate injury and I am sure he will get back to where he was with us. It will be good to see Harry, he’s a popular boy and the players will be keen to see and meet up with him.”

Souttar cost City £15m when he signed from Stoke City in January 2023 but he has played just 16 games for them since, including just four last season as Leicester regained their place in the Premier League by winning the Championship title.

There had been a growing belief amongst the fanbase that United could sign him permanently in the summer, especially if they were promoted themselves, but the injury issue has complicated Souttar’s immediate future.

Asked ahead of the clash with Preston if he would be open to working with Souttar again, Wilder admitted: “Who knows? All you can do when you come in on loan is impress everybody, and he certainly impressed the supporters, he certainly impressed me and the coaching staff and his fellow players.

“The first obstacle and hurdle he has to overcome is getting himself back onto the football pitch, because Achilles injuries are not the most easy ones to deal with. Especially when you are six foot seven. He has got to manage that injury really well and I wish him all the best in his recovery.”