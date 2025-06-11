Alan Biggs on where Sheffield United could look in the transfer market this summer

It’s an easy starter on where Sheffield United need to improve next season - more power and thrust needed.

The reason United fell short last season was that they didn’t score enough goals - right through to the play-off final when one wasn’t enough against Sunderland.

Which might seem strange to say of a side that swept to a record aggregate 6-0 semi-final win over Bristol City.

But 63 goals across the regular season did not reflect the attacking armoury in the Blades ranks - only their rearguard resilience in making that modest output amount to 92 points (including the two deducted).

Clearly there will also be defensive and midfield gaps to fill this summer, depending on who United lose, with the focus on Gus Hamer, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza.

Which scrambles the jigsaw and makes it highly unpredictable as spending resources will be altered accordingly.

But it’s obvious more scoring power is needed and unless Ben Brereton Diaz returns there will be at least one gap to fill.

My hunch is that Chris Wilder will target two or three in that area, maybe more, considering he has lost another attacking loan player in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Forwards United have been linked with so far include (very logically) their former striker Oli McBurnie, Preston free agent Emil Riis and Emmanuel Dennis, who was on loan at Blackburn from Nottingham Forest last season.

Maybe a controversial one, locally at least, could come into the equation. Although actually it’s just logical.

The turmoil at Sheffield Wednesday will intensify the spotlight on the clearly very talented Djeidi Gassama, who I know has admirers at Bramall Lane.

Frankly, I’d be more surprised if Gassama wasn’t under consideration as an obvious one of a type.

Steve Ellis

Wilder is sure to focus on players who can take opponents out of a game for speed and trickery and can also contribute goals.

Any proven player in that bracket at Championship level, or attainable from the league above, will attract scrutiny. Or those working their way up like Leyton Orient’s Ethan Galbraith.

Players linked with Sheffield United so far

There has been speculation too about a return for a recent loan star, midfielder Tommy Doyle of Wolves, plus rumoured interest in a couple of full backs, Ghana international Gideon Mensah and Bournemouth pair Chris Mepham and Max Aarons.

And, could Wilder move again for QPR’s Jimmy Dunne, who he wanted to sign back in January?

There will be many other names floated while United sort out their overall recruitment strategy. That’s more important than anything else at this stage because it will define just about everything.

