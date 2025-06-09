Spotlight on “unbelievable” Sheffield United transfer target likened to Xavi as rivals weigh up return bid

Sheffield United’s new US-based owners have made no secret of their desire to adapt a more statistical-based approach to recruitment - but one of the most recent transfer links to the Blades has all the hallmarks of a Chris Wilder special. The Blades have reportedly shown an interest in Leyton Orient’s Ethan Galbraith.

The midfielder was released by Manchester United as a youngster before working his way back up the leagues, and was part of the Orient side that lost in the League One play-off final at Wembley last month. Once likened to Barcelona and Spain stars Xavi and Andrés Iniesta by his former Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough, the 24-year-old scored five times last term and added two assists.

Richie Wellens, Galbraith’s current boss at Orient, described him as “a Premier League player in the making,” last season, adding his verdict of the midfielder as “unbelievable and brilliant.” There has been previous Championship interest, with Swansea City seeing a bid rejected, and United’s Championship rivals are said to retain their admiration for the former Doncaster Rovers loan man.

“It’s obviously nice,” said Galbraith of his manager’s top-flight verdict. “But at the minute I don’t feel I’m quite there. As a footballer you strive to get as far as you can, so if I do manage to get there in the future it will be unbelievable. For now I’m just focused on the here and now.

Sheffield United transfer target focusing on present rather than future amid exit talk

“I can still improve everything around the game. “Tactically, game management - as a young player at times you can drift in and out of games but, working with the gaffer, I’ve gotten a lot better at that.

“Last year I was a bit naive but working with him now, I’ve picked up good habits. He’s let me play the game. I learn a lot from him. He was in sort of the same position and the knowledge he has of the game, what he passes down, is absolutely great for me.”

Galbraith’s contract with Orient was originally set to expire this summer but the club exercised a one-year option to keep him for another year, meaning they are vulnerable to transfer approaches in this current window.

The Blades have also been linked with a player of a similar profile, in Cameron Brannagan; the former Liverpool youngster who left Anfield and has since enhanced his reputation at Oxford. United were linked with the midfielder in 2022, but he has put down roots in Oxfordshire and told Radio Oxford recently that he will “live down here for the rest of my life.”

“I won’t ever move back now,” he added. “[Or] I’ll be very surprised if I do. This is where my home is now, and I’m more than happy here. I love the place, and I’ve said it many a time, I love the people, and my life is probably here now in Oxfordshire.

“When I first signed, I probably would disagree and say there’s never in a million years I’d be living here and staying here because I didn’t enjoy it at first. I missed home, and I missed family and friends, and I was here on my own at the time, so that was a big factor in it, and I was travelling quite a bit. You can’t get me back home now though, and I’m always here. I love the place.”