Sheffield United can repeat last summer's transfer trick to keep star man out of Leeds United clutches

A honest and in-depth pre-season chat last summer between Gus Hamer and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder helped refocus the Blades star’s mind on the upcoming challenge at Bramall Lane. This summer, with speculation about his future rampant once again, the Blades boss’s powers of persuasion could prove crucial.

Hamer is a player in demand, after a season which saw him help the Blades win a remarkable 92 points and carry home the Championship player of the year award to add to his already-overflowing trophy cabinet.

He would have swapped that individual accolade in a heartbeat for a collective promotion, but it wasn’t to be as United’s defeat at Wembley to Sunderland saw their hopes of an instant return to the top-flight go up in smoke.

Another season of Championship football will see the vultures circle again and look to pick off some of their key men, with Hamer one of the most attractive propositions. Leeds United made a cheeky bid to sign him last summer with a derisory offer and, armed with the riches of the top-flight and with their chairman already signalling their intention to splash the cash, they could return again.

But it is by no means a foregone conclusion, with Hamer understood to be settled in Sheffield and in no rush, as things stand, to try and force an exit. But he is also in his peak years, turning 28 soon, and like all players, will be keen to test himself at the highest level.

“I knew how the club was, I knew how the fans were, and I really enjoyed the six months I had with the manager in the Premier League,” Hamer said, shortly after being named United’s player of the season at The Star Football Awards recently.

“We had words in pre-season. We looked ourselves in the eyes and we said: ‘We can do this this season.’ Of course, there were some sounds [about a transfer], but that was, I think, more to make some chaos in the media personally.

“So we looked at each other, we shook hands, and we said: ‘Let's do it this season.’ And if there was anything I needed from my manager throughout the season [to let him know]. I think that brought us all together, with the confidence that the gaffer gives out to us.”

Wilder has been consistent with his approach to transfer interest in his key players, taking the view that it means they are playing well for others to be taking an interest in them. But players also have to be all-in to United - an attitude that Hamer has shown every time he pulls on a red and white shirt.

Asked what made him think all would be okay at United, after a difficult summer which saw Wilder’s recruitment push delayed by a takeover battle and the Blades starting the season with a two-point deduction, Hamer responded: “Well, that's the question people always ask me. My question is, why would people think it's not going to go alright?

“I mean, you can see with the players we’ve got. Ollie Arblaster, Sydie Peck, Andre Brooks ... the academy players who are coming through are unbelievable, and they make it so hard for people. Or when they’re brought in, they play well.

“So my question is always, why shouldn't we? Of course, it was a tight squad, that's true. The gaffer, with his staff, did an unbelievable job in the short time to get us, in the first couple of games, an unbelievable record in my opinion.”