Sheffield United are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer.

Sheffield United may have to stump up a significant fee if they want to sign Chris Mepham this summer as fresh reports emerge surrounding the Bournemouth defender’s future.

Mepham emerged as a possible target for United earlier this month, with Alan Nixon reporting via his Patreon page on interest in the defender who only a couple of weeks ago walked out at Wembley as a Sunderland player. The 27-year-old was on loan at the Black Cats from Bournemouth and has since returned to the south coast, where a decision will need to be taken on his future.

Interest from United came amid uncertainty over Mepham’s future at the Vitality Stadium, with his current deal set to expire this summer, therefore making him a free agent. But Bournemouth do have the option for a 12-month extension and The Northern Echo suggest that will likely be triggered.

The report centres around renewed links to Sunderland, with Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris ‘open’ to welcoming Mepham back ahead of their Premier League return - albeit he is believed to be one of several possible centre-back options. The Welsh international is expected to leave Bournemouth but hope of a free transfer appears to have been dashed.

In fact, the report suggests Bournemouth will look to recoup the £12m they spent on Mepham when signing him from Brentford back in 2019. How much of that fee they would aim to get back remains to be seen but a hefty price-tag would give the advantage to any interested Premier League club, given their obvious financial superiority.

Sheffield United transfer edge in Chris Mepham race

Where United might hold an advantage, however, is the greater likelihood of regular football at Bramall Lane. Mepham will be desperate to keep his place in the Wales squad for a possible 2026 World Cup trip to the USA, Mexico and Canada, with the centre-back making no secret of his desire to play regularly.

“Like I’ve said before, I think the most important thing for me at this stage of my career is just playing football and getting regular game time,” he admitted last season. “Which is something I've probably missed over the last couple of years. I think all that [about his future] will look after itself but I think for me the most important thing is just getting game time, staying fit and staying injury-free.”

As things stand, United only have two senior options at centre-back following the return of on-loan Rob Holding to parent club Crystal Palace, with previous loanee Harry Souttar leaving early after suffering a serious Achilles injury last season. Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson are all that’s left and the former is likely to be a transfer target for Premier League clubs.

United will be keen to extend Ahmedhodzic’s contract but a refusal from the player’s side could feasibly see him sold, with little financial room to risk a free transfer in 12 month’s time. The Blades have cashed in on similar situations in the past, most notably in selling Jayden Bogle to promotion rivals Leeds United last summer.

