The rumour mill has started early for Sheffield United but elsewhere at the bottom of the Premier League they are playing down any chance of recruitment in January

Jordan Pickford of Everton catches the ball during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Everton FC at Bramall Lane on September 02, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

While Sheffield United have already been linked with moves for players in a bid to raise hopes of Premier League survival, one of their relegation rivals is expecting this transfer window to be 'quiet'.

The Blades have to hurdle Burnley and Luton Town before they can think about catching anyone else but the next team to pull in are Everton who sit just above the bottom three, thanks to their 10-point deduction by the Premier League early in the campaign.

A boost in form arrived soon after those points were taken away and it was expected that the Toffees would rise further out of the mire having pulled themselves away from the bottom of the table. However, a run through November and into mid-December which reaped five wins from seven matches has since turned and Sean Dyche's side have lost their last three - albeit against Tottenham, Man City and in-form Wolves - placing them just a point ahead of third-bottom Luton who have a game in hand.

Off the pitch, Everton are the sbject of a long drawn-out takeover bid, and they have appealed the decision to deduct those 10 points, which is likely to be the reasoning why expectations are from Dyche that the squad won't be vastly strengthened before the window closes at the end of the month.

Speaking ahead of Everton's FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace on Thursday night, Dyce said: 'To do any deal, there has to be finance. The club has to be in situation to do the deal. Kev [Thelwell, Everton's Director of Football] had to work very hard to construct deals in the summer. We managed to rebalance the squad the best we could but we had to lose some players as well.

"The situation is similar but different. You never know with the twists and turns of football how deals present themselves but at the moment it’s very likely to be quiet."

