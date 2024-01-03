Sheffield United 'approaching loanee decision' as transfer plans gather pace

Luke Thomas appears to have fallen out of favour at Sheffield United following the appointment of Chris Wilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leicester City loanee Luke Thomas could be about to see his spell with Sheffield United cut short. Thomas joined the Blades from the King Power Stadium on a season-long loan in the summer in the hope that he could establish himself as a Premier League player.

However, the left-back has struggled to find form in the United backline and has fallen out of favour since Chris Wilder replaced the sacked Paul Heckingbottom at the Bramall Lane helm. The England Under-21 international has made just one appearance since the change of stewardship and it seems as though opportunities could be harder to come by in the new year, if he were to remain in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such, according to Teamtalk, the Blades are willing to bring his spell with the club to a premature end with the Telegraph previously suggesting that a return to Leicester may be on the cards for the left-back. It comes as United enter what could prove to be a pivotal transfer window when it comes to their chances of securing Premier League survival.

Wilder’s side are currently propping up the top flight and appear ready to roll the dice in the transfer market in an attempt to climb out of the bottom three. The return of Thomas would free up a loan spot to use this month and they have been linked with a host of players already.

Jack Clarke is one player the club are said to be chasing with the Sunderland winger reportedly available for a fee in the region of £20m, while it seems as though a deal for Villarreal forward Ben Brereton Diaz is on the offing and could be completed sooner rather than later.