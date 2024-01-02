The former Blackburn Rovers striker moved to Villarreal on a free transfer in the summer but has only started twice in La Liga. Estadio Deportivo reports West Brom, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton are monitoring the Chile international’s situation.

Sheffield United are lining up Chile international striker Ben Brereton Diaz as their first signing of the January transfer window, The Star understands. The forward is expected to join the Blades on loan after being made available by Villarreal.

The 24-year-old moved to Spain after his contract at Blackburn Rovers expired in the summer, but he has failed to hit the back of the net in 25 games this season for his new club and his country. United are seeking attacking reinforcements after sanctioning the loan exit of Benie Traore, who is set to join French side Nantes with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer. United's move for Diaz, who signed a four-year deal in Spain, does not contain a similar clause in their favour.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent, Diaz is eligible to represent Chile at international level through his mother, who was born in Concepción and had the maiden name of Diaz. Speaking after his summer move to La Liga, Diaz said: "It's unbelievable. A massive honour of mine, such a great club with a great history. I'm really excited and I can't wait to meet all the great players and staff here.

"When I heard about the opportunity it was a no-brainer. An unbelievable club that play great football and I just can't wait to get started. I can't wait for the opportunity. It's a great challenge and a level above where I've been playing at in England so I can't wait. It's going to be amazing. I just want to work as hard as I can, score goals and work hard for the team."