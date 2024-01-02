Sheffield United close in on international striker linked with Leeds United as first transfer of January
Sheffield United are lining up Chile international striker Ben Brereton Diaz as their first signing of the January transfer window, The Star understands. The forward is expected to join the Blades on loan after being made available by Villarreal.
The 24-year-old moved to Spain after his contract at Blackburn Rovers expired in the summer, but he has failed to hit the back of the net in 25 games this season for his new club and his country. United are seeking attacking reinforcements after sanctioning the loan exit of Benie Traore, who is set to join French side Nantes with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer. United's move for Diaz, who signed a four-year deal in Spain, does not contain a similar clause in their favour.
Born in Stoke-on-Trent, Diaz is eligible to represent Chile at international level through his mother, who was born in Concepción and had the maiden name of Diaz. Speaking after his summer move to La Liga, Diaz said: "It's unbelievable. A massive honour of mine, such a great club with a great history. I'm really excited and I can't wait to meet all the great players and staff here.
"When I heard about the opportunity it was a no-brainer. An unbelievable club that play great football and I just can't wait to get started. I can't wait for the opportunity. It's a great challenge and a level above where I've been playing at in England so I can't wait. It's going to be amazing. I just want to work as hard as I can, score goals and work hard for the team."
Diaz, who began his career with Manchester United's academy before moving to Nottingham Forest via a spell at his boyhood club Stoke, had Premier League interest on the back of his impressive spell at Blackburn but elected to test himself abroad when Villareal made their move. Boss Chris Wilder has targeted "two or three players" in the January window who can improve his starting XI, rather than just bolster United's squad numbers, as he looks to lead them to Premier League safety in the second half of the season after returning to Bramall Lane last month.