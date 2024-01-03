Ben Brereton Diaz of Villarreal CF celebrates after scoring the team's second goal before it is disallowed after a VAR Review during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and Villarreal CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on December 03, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The rumour mill has been turning quickly around Bramall Lane with a number of players already linked with moves to Sheffield United as Chris Wilder looks to give his squad a boost and raise hopes of a great escape from relegation back to the Championship.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Reports in Spain, via a number of outlets, suggest that a loan move for Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal is looking likely to be done and dusted soon, with the Chile international coming in until the end of the season.

Brereton Diaz has struggled to replicate his form in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers in La Liga and has yet to score in his 20 appearances in all competitions. However, he has plenty of pedigree in English football, albeit in the second tier - he found the net 16 times for Rovers last season and hit 24 goals the season before in what was his breakthrough year.

Benie Traore

It would also appear as though one of Wilder's current squad could be leaving, with reports in France stating that Nantes are close to signing Benie Traore. The Ivorian would make the move in an initial temporary contract with a loan-to-buy deal reported which would see Nantes pay the majority of the fee United forked out to bring Traore from Swedish side Hacken in the summer. The 21-year-old struggled to nail-down a place in the side since his move to South Yorkshire, making just three starts.

Kasper Schmeichel

Much has been made of Wes Foderingham's form in recent weeks, with a few notable mistakes costing United. That has led to rumours of a move for a goalkeeper and Kasper Schmeichel has since been linked with the Blades. A Daily Mail report suggests that Schmeichel is keen on a switch back to England after a year with Nice in France and a spell this seaosn with Anderlecht since leavibg Leicester City in August 2022. The 37-year-old Danish international, who was a key part of that incredible title-winning Leicester side would obviously provide a lot of top flight experience which is lacking in the Blades squad at present.

