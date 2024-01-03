Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United are reportedly showing an interest in signing Sunderland forward Jack Clarke this month. The Blades find themselves propping up the Premier League table at the minute, having accumulated just nine points over the first half of the campaign.

As the division’s lowest scorers, it’s clear that goal scoring has been a major weakness this season so far and as the threat of relegation looms, the club could be set to roll the dice in the transfer window. The Blades have already been linked with former Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz, who is now with Villarreal, and, according to HITC, Clarke is on their radar, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke has been a key man for Sunderland this season and he currently has 12 goals to his name, which is enough to put him joint fourth in the race for the Championship golden boot.

The winger’s performances have helped the Black Cats into the play-off places and should he remain at the Stadium of Light, the club will hope he can score the goals to seal their long-awaited return to the Premier League. However, the report claims Sunderland would be willing to listen to offers in the region of £20million for Clarke, with Sheffield United being joined by Burnley in the pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Clarke started his career with Leeds United, bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old under Marcelo Bielsa and making 22 appearances before earning a move to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.

The former England youth international failed to find traction in north London, though, and after loan spells with QPR, Stoke City and Sunderland, he was allowed to join the Black Cats permanently in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad