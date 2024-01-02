Derby, Sunderland stars, Bellingham: 'Realistic' Sheffield United transfer targets, chosen by fans - gallery
Sheffield United facing big January period as they look to breathe fresh life into survival bid
As they turn the page on what has been a tough second half of 2023, Sheffield United are targeting the January sales as an opportunity to breathe fresh life into their bid to stay in the Premier League this season. It looks a tough ask, the Blades bottom of the table with 18 games remaining, but boss Chris Wilder has signalled his intention to bring in "two or three" quality additions during this window and owner Prince Abdullah is seemingly on the same page.
As The Star reported earlier, United hope to make Villareal striker Ben Brereton Diaz their first signing of the window on a loan deal until the end of the season while a goalkeeper, plus options in midfield, are also thought to feature on Wilder's window wishlist. With United unlikely to splash too much cash in this window, mindful of their position and the club's financial position, we asked Blades fans for the realistic signings they would like to see their club make in this window.
Some did stretch the boundaries of 'realistic' somewhat but others did make a lot of sense, with United facing a big summer rebuild as the owner continues to press for the squad's average age to be lowered. So we collated some supporters' transfer suggestions into our gallery - which of these would you like to see at Bramall Lane before the window slams shut at the end of this month?