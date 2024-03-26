Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United's Premier League relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have confirmed they have launched an appeal against a four-point deduction imposed on them for breaking Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Premier League clubs can lose up £105m over the course of a three-season period - but Forest's loss was limited to be £61m because they were a Championship club for two years of that period. However, their punishment was limited to just four points after an 'early plea and cooperation' helped them stave off a possible six-point deduction.

Forest's punishment was confirmed in a statement released by the governing body last week and saw Nuno Espirito Santo's side slide into the relegation zone as they prepare host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. However, Forest will hope for a similar outcome to Everton's appeal and land a boost to their bid to remain in the top tier.

A club statement released on Monday read: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that it has today lodged an appeal against the four point sanction imposed by the Commission in relation to the Club’s breach of the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR). The club will not be making any further statement at this time."

The regulations are set for an overhaul this summer after the Premier League revealed its member clubs met for discussions over 'the swift development and implementation of a new League-wide financial system'.

In a statement released earlier this month, the league said: "At a Premier League Shareholders' meeting, clubs agreed to prioritise the swift development and implementation of a new League-wide financial system.

"This will provide certainty for clubs in relation to their future financial plans and will ensure the Premier League is able to retain its existing world-leading investment to all levels of the game. Alongside this, Premier League clubs also re-confirmed their commitment to securing a sustainably-funded financial agreement with the EFL, subject to the new financial system being formally approved by clubs.