Sheffield United are back in action next weekend with a home clash against Fulham. The Blades drew 2-2 away at AFC Bournemouth last time out with Gustavo Hamer and Jack Robinson on the scoresheet.

Chris Wilder’s side remain bottom of the table and are eight points from safety with eight fixtures left to play. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Premier League…

Fulham eye defender swoop

Sheffield United’s next opponents Fulham are being linked with a summer move for Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola, as per a report by Fichajes. The Italy international, who has made 24 caps for his country, has been on the books of his current club since 2019.

He played for Juventus before his switch to Stadio Olimpico but his future is up in the air right now. Marco Silva could see him as someone to bolster his defensive department in the next campaign.

Nottingham Forest ace eyed

Nottingham Forest are in the drop zone with Wilder’s men following their recent points deduction. The Reds could face a battle to keep hold of ex-Blades loan man Morgan Gibbs-White in the next transfer window with Football Insider claiming Tottenham Hotspur are admirers.

The 24-year-old, who is a product of the Wolves academy, spent time at Bramall Lane back in the 2021/22 season. He scored 12 goals in 37 games during his stint in South Yorkshire.

Latest on Burnley loanee

Sheffield United’s relegation rivals Burnley let Conor Roberts join Leeds United on loan in January. The right-back is currently looking to help the Whites gain promotion from the Championship under Daniel Farke.

However, according to reporter Graeme Bailey, he is unlikely to move to Elland Road on a permanent basis. He has told Leeds United News: “I don’t see it particularly, especially if (Rasmus) Kristensen ends up coming back. I think Roberts has been OK, if he was available for very little, it is a possibility.