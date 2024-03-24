Sheffield United injury and return dates with three players out for the season
Sheffield United have a few players out of action at the moment as they look to start picking up some more points in the Premier League. The Blades are currently bottom of the table and are in the drop zone along with Burnley and Nottingham Forest.
Chris Wilder’s side are back in action after the international break with a home clash against Fulham. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest injury updates regarding the club…
Max Lowe - ankle
The left-back has an ankle injury and is out for the rest of the season which is a blow for Sheffield United. Wilder said in February: “Someone had a shot. Max went to block it and did his ankle ligaments. He's had surgery, and I believe he's going to have surgery on it again, so we'll rule him out for the season.” Predicted return: August
Daniel Jebbison - illness
He remains out of action due to an unconfirmed illness. Predicted return: Unknown
John Egan - foot
His absence has been felt in the heart of defence and it remains to be seen whether he will be back before the end of the campaign. Predicted return: May
Anis Ben Slimane - ankle
Last summer’s signing could be back after the international break with Fulham heading to Bramall Lane. Predicted return: End of March
Cameron Archer - calf
Sheffield United have been without the striker recently and are hoping he can be fit for when they lock horns with Marco Silva’s side. Wilder said: “Fingers crossed, with the Man United game being P-P, we're really confident going into the Fulham game that the likes of Cameron will put that time to good use.” Predicted return: End of March
Rhys Norrington-Davies - hamstring
The left-back won’t be seen until the summer due to his hamstring injury. Wilder last said: “'Rhys is out for the season with his hamstring issue as well, so yeah, they're big blows. It's tough. Tough to be involved.” Predicted return: August
Chris Basham - foot
Like Norrington-Davies, the versatile Basham is also out on a long-term basis. Predicted return: August
