It has been a challenging season for Sheffield United as they look to extend their Premier League stay beyond one year.

Their preparations for their return to the top tier proved to be hazardous as the Blades struggled to make an impact in the transfer market before the likes of Vinicius Souza, Gustavo Hamer and James McAtee all move to Bramall Lane.

Despite those additions, Paul Heckingbottom's side struggled to find a win to kickstart their season and the Blades boss was eventually replaced by the returning Chris Wilder at the midway point of the campaign.

Wilder also tried his luck in the transfer market as Ben Brereton-Diaz and Mason Holgate joined the Blades - but the club still remain sat at the foot of the Premier League table and an immediate return to the Championship looks increasingly likely.