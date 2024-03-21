As clubs prepare for their return following the international break, Sheffield United know they have a uphill climb to face.

After 20 losses in their returning season, the Blades sit rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just 14 points on the board. Surviving relegation is absolutely not out of the question but it will take a run of impressive form and some luck along the way as well.

As things stand, Chris Wilder's side are nine points from safety and in their remaining fixtures, they will meet with fellow relegation candidates Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Everton. While the Blades need to pick up as many positive results as possible, they do of course, need those around them to drop points if they are going to secure their survival.

Sheffield United have 10 fixtures left and 10 attempts to keep their place in the Premier League. Up until February, the Blades hadn't scored more than two goals during a game but their 3-1 win over Luton Town really set a benchmark for the team's ability.

United have picked up just one point since they won at Kenilworth Road and they will be assessing the probability of taking positive results against each opponent left to play. Wilder and co have been handed a potential lifeline after upcoming rivals Newcastle United announced a major injury blow.

The Magpies have ruled out centre-back Sven Botman for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. He previously missed 10 Premier League fixtures with a knee injury and will now miss the remainder of Newcastle's fixtures as they look to rectify a difficult season which currently sees them sitting in tenth in the table.

