Why Man Utd v Sheffield United will not be on TV - date finally given for rescheduled Old Trafford clash
Sheffield United fans finally found out this weekend when they are to make the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
The Blades were due to face the Red Devils earlier this month, but that had to be rescheduled due to the latter taking on Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter final that weekend.
The match will now take place on Wednesday April 24, it has been confirmed, with an 8.00 kick off. However, those Blades fans in the UK who aren't lucky enough to get a ticket for the meeting in Manchester will be unable to watch it at home as the match will not be broadcast in this country.
The reason for that is because contractual rules dictate that because the original fixture was not chosen for broadcast, the rescheduled date now cannot, either. Ticket details for away fans have yet to be released.
United return to action following the international break on Saturday when they face Fulham at Bramall Lane, followed by a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool the following Thursday.
The match against Manchester United comes sandwiched between a home clash with fellow strugglers Burnley and an away trip to Newcastle.
