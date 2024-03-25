Harry Maguire of Manchester United battles for possession with Cameron Archer of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane on October 21, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Sheffield United fans finally found out this weekend when they are to make the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

The Blades were due to face the Red Devils earlier this month, but that had to be rescheduled due to the latter taking on Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter final that weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match will now take place on Wednesday April 24, it has been confirmed, with an 8.00 kick off. However, those Blades fans in the UK who aren't lucky enough to get a ticket for the meeting in Manchester will be unable to watch it at home as the match will not be broadcast in this country.

The reason for that is because contractual rules dictate that because the original fixture was not chosen for broadcast, the rescheduled date now cannot, either. Ticket details for away fans have yet to be released.

United return to action following the international break on Saturday when they face Fulham at Bramall Lane, followed by a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool the following Thursday.