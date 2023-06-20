Sheffield United believe the progress two of Manchester City’s young players made on loan at Bramall Lane last season will persuade the Premier League champions to place more of their best up-and-coming talent with Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

United would like to bring both Tommy Doyle and James McAtee back to South Yorkshire next term, as they prepare for their return to top-flight football following two years in the Championship. Although Doyle could be allowed to return, providing a suitable financial arrangement can be struck, City are minded to keep McAtee at the Etihad Stadium and allow him to challenge for a first team place.

However, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff are known to have struck up an excellent relationship with those tasked with overseeing City’s development programme during the duo’s stay; regularly hosting them at the Randox Health Academy and providing them with a series of detailed reports on their progress. With Heckingbottom expected to rely heavily on the temporary transfer market this summer, unless there is a change in United’s financial circumstances, the trust which now exists between the two clubs could prove invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole Palmer, who has made 18 PL appearances for City and also featured in their triumphant FA Cup and Champions League winning campaigns last season, is one of those Pep Guardiola is keen to see experience regular first team football elsewhere in order to accelerate his education. City are already thought to have received several enquiries for the 21-year-old, with some of those coming from abroad. Earlier this year, McAtee told The Star he had rejected the chance to join Girona in order to sign for United.

United have remained in contact with Doyle – something City are aware of – since he reported back to the North-West. Now on duty with England under-21’s at the European championships – the midfielder has admitted he would “love” to rejoin United should the opportunity arise. Agents acting on Heckingbottom’s half have already held premilinary discussions with City, initially eo explore whether a deal is even possible.

Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis pose with the Champions League trophy following Manchester City's win over Internazionale: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

Those are expected to resume shortly, with McAtee’s future also set to be on the agenda.

Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee celebrate Sheffield United's promotion: Simon Bellis / Sportimage