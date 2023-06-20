Senior members of Sheffield United’s coaching staff believe Iliman Ndiaye would be minded to sign a new contract with the newly promoted club if it included a generous release clause and salary increase.

Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille are among the clubs monitoring the Senegal international’s situation at Bramall Lane, where he is set to become a free agent next summer. In order to prevent the summer being dominated by speculation surrounding Ndiaye’s future and to protect his employers’ investment in a player he concedes will leave South Yorkshire at some point, Heckingbottom has proposed a compromise whereby the 23-year-old would see his wages boosted in return for entering into a long-term agreement - albeit one which guaranteed he could move elsewhere if a suitor offered a predetermined amount.

Crucially, The Star has been told that many of Heckingbottom’s inner circle believe this would prove tempting for both Ndiaye’s agent and the attacker himself - particularly given his relationship with the United chief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his stature at Bramall Lane and appearance at last season’s World Cup, Ndiaye remains one of the lowest earning members of United’s squad. Heckingbottom is keen to address this situation, both to reward him for his performances during a campaign which saw his side secure automatic promotion to the Premier League and ensure he commands a transfer fee.

Ndiaye and Heckingbottom are known to get on well behind the scenes, having previously worked together in United’s development programme. Indeed, when he was granted permission to speak with Everton in January, Ndiaye made it plain he had no interest in agitating for a move - preferring to stay and help United return to the top-flight instead.

With a number of his team mates still to finalise their own contracts, including Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn, Heckingbottom nevertheless would like United to accelerate their discussions with Ndiaye and his advisors. Owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is thought to be holding exploratory talks with a number of parties interest in either purchasing United outright or providing investment, expressed his confidence that Ndiaye will begin the new campaign with United.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye is a wanted man: Paul Terry / Sportimage