Sheffield United are being advised to begin negotiating a new contract with George Baldock during the first half of next season after the defender confirmed his growing status by starting Greece’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France.

Baldock’s performances for his adopted country have begun to attract the attention of some of the leading names in the Super League, with Olympiacos previously known to have monitored his situation at Bramall Lane.

The 30-year-old’s appearance in Paris, where he faced the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman and Antoine Griezmann, was his second straight start for the visitors after previously featuring in Gus Poyet’s line-up during last week’s victory over the Republic of Ireland. Given the importance of those two games, as the Greeks attempt to reach the tournament finals, Poyet now clearly views Baldock as one of his most dependable players. Given the impact the Uruguayan has made since taking charge, that will not go unnoticed by teams in the SL.

The French required a second-half penalty from Mbappe to prevail at the Stade de France, consolidating their position at the top of Group B while Poyet’s men remained second.

Ireland, who are captained by United’s John Egan, climbed to third after securing a much needed victory over Gibraltar. Egan, who like Baldock could become a free agent next summer, required treatment for a facial injury following the loss to Greece but recovered as expected to face Julio Cesar Ribas’ side.

The duo are among 16 members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad about to enter the final 12 months of their present deals.

France's forward Kylian Mbappe (L) fights for the ball with Greece's defender George Baldock, who represents Sheffield United: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United's John Egan captains the Republic of Ireland: Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images