News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
10 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
12 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
13 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
13 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
15 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

Sheffield United & Manchester City midfielder rejected shot at Real Madrid & Barcelona to join Blades

James McAtee has revealed he rejected the chance to join Spanish club Girona in favour of Sheffield United.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 7th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

The midfielder, on loan from Manchester City, made the admission ahead of today’s game against Wigan Athletic which could see Paul Heckingbottom’s side take another step towards securing automatic promotion from the Championship.

MORE: McAtee reveals what Pep loves talking about

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Part of the City Football Group, a network of teams established by the reigning Premier League title-holders, Girona are currently ranked 11th in La Liga after winning the Segunda Division’s play-offs last term. Despite holding talks with officials from both the Etihad Stadium and Estadi Montilivi, McAtee confirmed he elected for a move to Bramall Lane in favour of facing the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid after being encouraged to seek regular first team competition in order to accelerate his development.

Most Popular

“I had interest from Girona, they’re really close to City,” McAtee told The Star. “They’re doing really well over there at the moment but I don’t have any regrets whatsoever because the lads here have treated me like family. I don’t have a bad word to say about any of them. Not one.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Osborn back at the training ground

Second placed United, who travel to leaders Burnley on Monday, enter the first of their Easter fixtures six points above their nearest rivals Middlesbrough with eight matches remaining. McAtee has cemented his place in Heckingbottom’s starting eleven in recent weeks, scoring his sixth goal of the season during the win over Norwich City six days ago. Aged 20, he is now focused on leading United into the top-flight themselves rather than thinking about his prospects under Pep Guardiola next term.

“When I came in, there were other clubs I could have gone to,” said McAtee, who like fellow City loanee Tommy Doyle will miss the FA Cup semi-final between United and Guardiola’s men later this month. “But I wanted to be at a team where I could try and get promoted. If it does happen, it would be great. I can’t tell you what it would feel like exactly because I’ve never done it before. But I know it would be brilliant.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, where James McAtee could have played, had he not joined Sheffield United: Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesThe Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, where James McAtee could have played, had he not joined Sheffield United: Angel Martinez/Getty Images
The Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, where James McAtee could have played, had he not joined Sheffield United: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

“I can remember coming for talks here with my agent,” he added. “Then my mum and dad as well and it just felt right. It was right.”

MORE: Doyle’s amazing family tree

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
On-loan from Manchester City, James McAtee has impressed for Sheffield United : Andrew Yates / SportimageOn-loan from Manchester City, James McAtee has impressed for Sheffield United : Andrew Yates / Sportimage
On-loan from Manchester City, James McAtee has impressed for Sheffield United : Andrew Yates / Sportimage
The Nou Camp, Barcelona, where James McAtee could have played this season: Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesThe Nou Camp, Barcelona, where James McAtee could have played this season: Angel Martinez/Getty Images
The Nou Camp, Barcelona, where James McAtee could have played this season: Angel Martinez/Getty Images
Manchester CityReal MadridBarcelonaPep Guardiola