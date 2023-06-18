News you can trust since 1887
The reason Man City wanted Sheffield United to sign James McAtee on loan

Sheffield United can use the reason Manchester City sent James McAtee on loan to Bramall Lane last season as a recruiting tool to help them sign more up-and-coming youngsters from Premier League clubs, after it emerged why Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff wanted the midfielder to spend time in South Yorkshire.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 18th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

Despite being convinced of the player’s talent, sources within the game have told The Star that City were concerned McAtee was “finding things too easy” and “too comfortable” in age grade football, which they felt could impede his development.

Those fears prompted officials at the Etihad Stadium to identify United as the ideal place for him to experience regular senior competition, after correctly predicting that Heckingbottom would not automatically hand him a starting role in a team which many observers expected to challenge for promotion.

Although United can no longer offer the pressure of trying to plot a course out of the Championship as a carrot for teams looking to expose their best academy graduates to the rigours of the professional game - having finished second in the table, they will join Burnley and Luton Town in the top-flight next term - Heckingbottom’s refusal to grant selection favours should prove attractive. Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka is one name being linked with United in this summer’s transfer market.

After being substituted at half-time only three games into his career with United - following a torrid and, by his own admission, transformative experience at Kenilworth Road - McAtee went on to make 43 appearances as they claimed the runners-up berth, scoring nine times in the process.

Manchester City's James McAtee excelled during his loan at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / SportimageManchester City's James McAtee excelled during his loan at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
That record has led to suggestions Guardiola wants to keep him for the first half of the new PL campaign, which will see City visit South Yorkshire in August. However, representatives acting on United’s behalf are expected to try and broker another temporary deal during discussions about both his immediate future and fellow City loanee Tommy Doyle this week.

Doyle has already admitted he would “love” to return to United if the opportunity arises although, like McAtee, his first preference is to try and persuade City he is worthy of a place in their plans moving forward.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / SportimageManchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Paul Thomas / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Paul Thomas / Sportimage
