Sheffield United's promotion rivals sign former Brentford and Bournemouth man

Sheffield United’s league rivals Norwich City have delved into the free agent market to bring in Emiliano Marcondes. The Canaries have swooped to land the attacker to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch.

The East Anglian outfit made the play-offs last season and were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Leeds United over two legs. They are eyeing promotion to the Premier League along with the Blades in this campaign and are currently sat in 7th place outside the top six by a point behind Watford.

Sheffield United’s fellow promotion hopefuls have handed the 29-year-old a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months on top of that. He has said: "It's been a long time coming but I'm very excited to be here with the guys. I've been here for a couple of days training already and it's been easier to settle in knowing some of the faces already."

The Canaries’ sporting director Ben Knapper added: "We’re delighted to welcome Emi to Norwich City. We feel he can really help support us in what we are building here. He has great quality, can play in multiple positions, and he brings some fantastic experience at this level having been promoted from the Championship on two previous occasions. He has also worked with Johannes (Hoff Thorup) before, so he understands exactly how we want to play, and he will really add to the competition and options that we have available in our squad."

Marcondes started his career at Nordsjælland before moving over to England in 2018 when Brentford came calling. He spent three years with the Bees and scored seven goals in 97 games, as well as having a loan spell away at Midtjylland.

The ex-Denmark youth international helped Thomas Frank’s side go up to the top flight during his spell there before leaving for Bournemouth. He then secured his second promotion from the Football League with the Cherries in his first year.

Marcondes cut ties with the Dorset club this past summer following temporary spells away at Nordsjælland and Hibs. His contract officially expired in late June and he has since been weighing up his options.

He made his Norwich debut over the weekend as they breezed past Hull City 4-0 and they are four points behind Sheffield United. Their manager Johannes Hoff Thorup said afterwards: “That's why we're in the business, to try to entertain, play games where we enjoy it and where we're just out there doing what we love to do. The best moments in the game today were really beautiful moments and definitely why we're here.

"The start of the game was fantastic, we created two chances before we score the first goal, which is the smallest chance of them all, and then a fantastic goal for the second one. The mentality and the attitude for us, trying to get forward, trying to score the next goal, so many players involved in the goals that we scored. I think, especially the first 25 minutes, really, really good."