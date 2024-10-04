Kieron Freeman | Getty Images

Ex-Sheffield United man will need to find himself a new home

Former Sheffield United defender Kieron Freeman has become a free agent following his exit from Hartlepool United. The National League side have confirmed that he has left the club by mutual consent.

The right-back, who is 32-years-old, has had some injury problems over recent years. He will now need to weigh up his options and find a new club in the near future.

In a statement on their official club website, Hartlepool posted: “Hartlepool United can confirm the departure of Kieron Freeman upon the expiration of his short-term contract. The right-back made seven appearances during his time at the Prestige Group Stadium. Having now recovered from an injury sustained against Ebbsfleet United in the middle of September, the Club have opted against extending Freeman’s contact. We thank Kieron for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in his future.”

Sheffield United signed Freeman back in 2015 to bolster their defensive department. They were in League One when he first joined the South Yorkshire outfit and they rose to the Premier League during his time at Bramall Lane under Chris Wilder.

He went on to play 129 games in all competitions and chipped in with 17 goals from the back. Prior to his move, he spent time on the books at both Nottingham Forest and Derby County, as well as having loans at Mansfield Town and Notts County to get some experience under his belt.

After cutting ties with the Blades in 2020, he posted on social media: “After six unforgettable years of being a Blade I am saying goodbye. I have loved every moment of playing for Sheffield United and I am proud I was part of the incredible journey from League One to the Premier League. I am grateful for all the opportunities given to me and everything I have learned along the way. It has filled me with pride putting on a Blades shirt.

"The memories I have made with the boys over the years, on and off the pitch, I will never forget. Thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my time at Sheffield United, I really appreciate it. I would like to also thank the gaffer, my teammates, all the backroom staff and everyone involved at Sheffield United Football Club. I wish you all the best in the future."

Freeman hasn’t been able to settle anywhere since leaving Sheffield United and has had spells at various different teams. He has featured for Swindon Town, Swansea City, Portsmouth and Oldham Athletic.

Hartlepool landed him in August on a short-term deal and he played seven times for them but he has now departed. The Pools are currently sat in 18th place in the fifth tier after a poor start to the new campaign.