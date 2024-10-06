Sheffield United are sat in 2nd place in the table heading into the October international break behind Sunderland on goal difference. The Blades have 19 points on the board and are yet to lose in the league.

Chris Wilder’s side are in strong form and won 2-0 at home to Luton Town this weekend. Winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is on loan from Crystal Palace, scored twice against the Hatters.