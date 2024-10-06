Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Sheffield United win against Luton Town amid Burnley and Sunderland boosts

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 6th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST

Sheffield United have made an impressive start to the new Championship season

Sheffield United are sat in 2nd place in the table heading into the October international break behind Sunderland on goal difference. The Blades have 19 points on the board and are yet to lose in the league.

Chris Wilder’s side are in strong form and won 2-0 at home to Luton Town this weekend. Winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is on loan from Crystal Palace, scored twice against the Hatters.

Next up is an away trip to Leeds United. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest promotion odds from the bookies as Sheffield United look to return to the top flight...

To get promoted: 4/11

1. Leeds

To get promoted: 4/11 | Getty Images

5/4

2. Boro

5/4 | Getty Images

7/4

3. Sunderland

7/4 | Getty Images

7/4

4. Sheffield United

7/4 | Getty Images

