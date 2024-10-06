Sheffield United are sat in 2nd place in the table heading into the October international break behind Sunderland on goal difference. The Blades have 19 points on the board and are yet to lose in the league.
Chris Wilder’s side are in strong form and won 2-0 at home to Luton Town this weekend. Winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is on loan from Crystal Palace, scored twice against the Hatters.
Next up is an away trip to Leeds United. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest promotion odds from the bookies as Sheffield United look to return to the top flight...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.