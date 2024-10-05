Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What Sheffield United boss said about Sydie Peck fan concerns ahead of key upcoming clashes

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has no concerns about the physical exertion on Sydie Peck as the young midfielder prepares to deputise for Oliver Arblaster once more. The 20-year-old former Arsenal man was handed a chance to impress after his fellow youngster’s untimely ankle issue, and has played every minute of the Blades’ last three games.

That workload, at a time when his body is still adjusting to the rigours of professional football, and Peck’s all-action style have sparked concern in some quarters that he may be susceptible to injury. But United’s coaching staff monitor the players’ physical workloads very carefully and with midfield options already somewhat limited in Arblaster’s absence, there won’t be any over-working of any United men.

“I know it's a different intensity, and a different level,” said boss Wilder, ahead of this afternoon’s Championship clash with Luton Town, “but Sydie, in one U21 game, covered 16km, which is off the chart. We've got all their numbers and he's not gassing out. He's not dying in the games and going out of the back door. We will get stronger physically and the more exposure to that intensity and Championship football, the better for the likes of Sydie and the other players.

“They'll all get stronger and more used to it. As we talked about with Alfie Gilchrist, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with Andre Brooks, with Sydie and with Femi Seriki. Blaster has had more of a taste of it, but those boys are getting used to the intensity and the demands of Championship football. And the demands and intensity of a three-game week.”

Arblaster is expected to be out until after the international break with the troublesome ankle injury but there was better news on the fitness front with Jack Robinson, the Blades skipper returning to the squad against Luton after a spell out with a groin issue. Tom Davies, the former Everton midfielder, is still a medium-term absentee after beginning a mini pre-season schedule designed to get him up to speed ahead of a potential return to action next month.