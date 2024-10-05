Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United confirmed team news from Luton Town after huge injury boost

Sheffield United have received a huge injury boost for this afternoon’s clash with Luton Town after Oliver Arblaster, their key young midfielder, was declared fit to start. Arblaster has missed United’s last three games with an ankle injury.

But he is back in the Blades side to face the Hatters, with fellow youngster Sydie Peck dropping to the bench. Chris Wilder has made six changes in total, with Alfie Gilchrist, Kieffer Moore and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi all returning to the side after starting amongst the substitutes in the midweek win over Swansea City.

Jamie Shackleton, Andre Brooks and Tyrese Campbell drop to the bench while top scorer Gus Hamer is amongst them, with Rhian Brewster coming into the side from the start. Sam McCallum also makes his first start for the Blades, with Harrison Burrows on the bench alongside fit-again club skipper Jack Robinson.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, McCallum, Souza, Arblaster (capt), Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Brewster, Moore. Subs: Davies, Hamer, Burrows, Shackleton, Robinson, Campbell, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Peck.