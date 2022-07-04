With Evangelos Marinakis owning both the Forest and the Piraeus based club, conspiracy theorists suspected the 54-year-old businessman was simply looking for a way to deliver Lowe to the City Ground when Pedro Martins’s side made an approach to Bramall Lane last week - only days after agents acting on Steve Cooper’s behalf failed in a bid to lure the defender away from South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it has since emerged that Martins, possibly acting upon a recommendation from Marinakis, plans to utilise Lowe if United can be persuaded to do business. Although that seems unlikely, given that neither OIympiacos nor Forest are prepared to meet their £5m valuation of a player who spent last season on loan with Cooper’s team.

Martins and Marinakis have no plans to immediately increase their offer for Lowe, which is understood to fall way below the price United are demanding. Instead, with manager Paul Heckingbottom indicating the 25-year-old will not be offered an improved contract ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign, Olympiacos will simply “leave it on the table” according to one senior figure there explained last night - believing that could increase the pressure on Heckingbottom’s employers to broker a compromise. Forest were prepared to pay around £2m during the January transfer window, and made discreet enquiries about Lowe’s availability again after gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Previously of Derby County, Lowe joined United as part of a £4.2m deal which also saw Jayden Bogle arrive from Pride Park in the summer of 2020.

Sheffield United's Max Lowe is wanted by both Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest: Darren Staples/Sportimage

Lowe made 23 appearances for Forest, who beat United on penalties in the play-off semi-finals, with one of those coming during their victory over Huddersfield Town at Wembley. After returning to United following that success, Lowe has travelled to Portugal with the rest of Heckingbottom’s squad ahead of Friday’s friendly against Casa Pia.

After returning to England, United will then face Lincoln City, Scunthorpe, Mansfield Town, Burton Albion and Barnsley before visiting Watford on Monday 1 August.