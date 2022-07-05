Ahmedhodzic, who has undergone a medical at Bramall Lane after United reached an agreement to purchase him from Malmo, revealed the Italian’s interest during an interview last year.

The centre-half went on to claim that Atlanata’s Serie A rivals Milan had also expressed an interest in acquiring him, having previously heard his father claim a proposed move to Stamford Bridge had fallen through because of outside interference.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (L) in action during an Europa League game for Malmo: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Although Ahmedhodzic’s switch to Bergamo eventually failed to materialise, he said at the time: “There are two clubs in Italy who have looked at me. But negotiations (with Atalanta) are at an advanced stage.”

Capped by Sweden and international level before switching allegiance to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 23-year-old arrives at United having acquired European experience with Malmo, whose former manager Jon Dahl Tomasson wanted to take him to Blackburn Rovers.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who completed a loan deal for Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle before travelling to Lisbon, are expected to pay an initial £3m for Ahmedhodzic.