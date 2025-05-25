Alan Biggs on Sheffield United’s late, dramatic defeat to Sunderland at Wembley

It’s not the end of the world. Even if at Wembley yesterday it sure felt like it.

A waste of time today trying to tell anyone that eventually Sheffield United will win a play-off final.

Just as it proved counter-productive to confidently predict they’d win this one. And futile to claim they were the better team afterwards.

Except that, with 24 hours sober reflection, I’m even more convinced they were. The better team, that is. Or are. Both on the season as a whole and at Wembley. So I, for one, would tip the same again, no hesitation.

It’s a belief of scant solace now, if one to cling to during what manager Chris Wilder admits will be an agonisingly long period of recovery for himself, his coaches and players.

That, as they say, is football and Sunderland rode their first half runaround to do what United couldn’t do, score one goal and then two, from little more than those two chances.

It was a scarcely believable turnaround after the Blades bustling start and, of course, a devastating blow to lose a play-off again at the tenth attempt.

But there are consolations which - apart from the be-all and end-all of the money - even ecstatic victors Sunderland might come to look back on and see as a bigger prize.

Sheffield United is a club in a good place, not financially threatened as in the past and primed to build on this nearest of near-misses under new ownership.

There is no longer any chance of being demoralised in the Premier League like last time. Wilder’s inspirational response to that is what should spur him to go again.

Not that he will take any glory in ultimate defeat. Wilder took to the big stage in routine business-like fashion, black sweatshirt and casual trousers contrasting sharply with his suited and booted opposite number Regis Le Bris. His team took their cue from that and then, for whatever reason, fluffed their lines in a second half when they should have been in for the kill.

But those 35,000 Blades supporters had read this script too often to be surprised. They departed in emotional turmoil, distraught, submissive and yet many much preferring Championship football, regular 3pm kick-offs and no VAR (which inevitably played its part yesterday).

I doubt there will be any prolonged crying into beer this time, however hard this was to swallow.

And yet I feel you could replay that game, even in that same fashion, and win it seven or eight times out of ten.

But argh - there it is again. The terrible ten!

