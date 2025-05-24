Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder, felt his side were too ‘loose’ in the second half against Sunderland, and admitted that it’ll take a while to get over the defeat.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades got off to a great start as Tyrese Campbell scored a fine goal in the early stages, and they thought they’d made it two when Harrison Burrows rifled into the back of the net not long afterwards. VAR, however, had other plans and it was eventually ruled out for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliezer Mayenda went on to get an equaliser in the second half before Tom Watson - who will leave the club for Brighton & Hove Albion this summer - grabbed a dramatic winner in injury time, leaving United to rue their missed chances earlier in the tie.

For Wilder, he spoke of his disappointment at the timing of the winner, but also found time to congratulate the Black Cats and his French counterpart, Regis Le Bris.

Chris Wilder congratulates Sunderland

“It’s going to take quite a while to get over for the players, for the staff, and - most importantly - the supporters. In key moments there were certain things that we could’ve done better,” he told Sky Sports afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to Sunderland, the manager and their players, for their achievements this season and going to Premier League. It’s a tough one to take from our point of view - there were defining moments in the game.

“I never really felt in danger, even in the second half, and of course they had to open up to get back into the game. We just needed to be better on that turnover, but we didn’t get the balance right in terms of when they put a screener in to screen Kieffer (Moore) and play out from the back…

“I think the biggest thing for us was that we were too loose in the second half. We have the ability to sit in while they’re piling people forward, and hit them on the counter attack - but we never found that moment, we were loose. I was disappointed with the second goal, to concede on 97 minutes. I know we were down to 10 men, but it goes up to the centre forward, it’s loose again, and they find the two moments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s last win at Wembley came back in the 1925 FA Cup final, and today’s defeat means that their 100-year wait will continue.