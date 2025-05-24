Stephen Bettis exclusive: Sheffield United chief opens up on owner support, Wembley play-off final mood

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 24th May 2025, 12:11 BST

Stephen Bettis, the Sheffield United chief executive, will be as nervous as any Blades fan at Wembley this afternoon when the Championship play-off final kicks off at the national stadium.

The Blades are potentially 90 minutes from an instant return to the Premier League after relegation last term, with Sunderland standing in their way.

A delegation of around 100 figures linked to the Blades’ new American owners have flown into London to cheer on their side, with the COH Sports group paying for a free scarf on the seat of every single Unitedite in Wembley as a gesture of thanks for their support this season.

Watch the video above for our exclusive video interview with the Blades’ chief, and stay tuned to The Star all day for comprehensive coverage of what will hopefully be a day to remember...

News you can trust since 1887
