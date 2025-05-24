Chris Wilder reacts as VAR plays major part in Sheffield United’s cruel play-off final defeat to Sunderland

Sheffield United were left to rue a VAR intervention once again after a goal that would have stood in any of their other 51 matches this season was ruled out at a crucial point of this afternoon’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland. The Blades came out of the traps quickly at Wembley and went ahead through Tyrese Campbell’s lovely lofted finish.

A United faithful hoping for a first play-off success in the modern era from 10 attempts were in dreamland and were even more elated when Harrison Burrows’ long range strike flashed past Anthony Patterson in the Black Cats goal.

But the celebrations were in vain as referee Chris Kavanagh chalked off the goal after a VAR review, finding that Vini Souza was in an offside position and interfering with Patterson’s eyeline as the ball flashed past him. VAR was in operation for the final despite not being used in any other Championship game this season, including the two-legged play-offs.

And although it was not used as an excuse afterwards, it was no doubt a talking point amongst Unitedites making a familiar, miserable journey back north after another painful day out at Wembley. “First of all, congratulations to Regis, the players and the staff and the supporters of Sunderland Football Club,” Wilder began his post-match press conference.

“ We've had the taste of Premier League, we know what a great experience it is and the experience that they'll have next season. It’s going to take quite a while to get over this and we're going to have to suffer and go through the pain. It wasn't any spin or anything in terms of the preparation of the players. Going into the play-offs and going into the final, it was as good as I've experienced at a football club.

“There were certain times in the game we can look at from our point of view, where we needed to be better with and the opportunities that have come around for the opposition, they've taken and punished us severely.

“We started off really well and on the front foot. We found our moment with Ty. There'll obviously be a lot of talk about the VAR. I'm being consistent in terms of what Regis said as well. We play 46 games and two play-off games [without VAR], and then all of a sudden it's a subjective decision by the referee.

“I've got to say, I don't think the goalkeeper saves it. I don’t think he gets anywhere near it. I think it’s gone past him. But listen, that's by the by. Although it gave them a lifeline and some real energy, but without really hurting us. Our goalkeeper’s not really had a save to make.”

The Blades had chances to extend their lead beyond the VAR call, with Kieffer Moore and sub Andre Brooks squandering good openings before Eliezer Mayenda equalised with 14 minutes to go. That energised a Sunderland fanbase who had seen their Premier League hopes slipping away previously, and their end erupted in injury time when Moore gave up possession cheaply and Tommy Watson, the 19-year-old local lad who will join Brighton in the summer, found the bottom corner to send his side to the Premier League.

“We started getting back in control of the game 10 minutes into the second half, and we had a couple of chances,” Wilder added. “When a team has to open up and go for it, which they did, and we'd have been the same. We were too loose in transition and on the counter-attack. We gave up some really good, clean opportunities to go and punish them.

“And if we got the second, then I think we win the game. I never felt on the sideline worried and that we needed to do something. But the two goals from our point of view are really poor. They found the finishes, but for the second goal we need to secure the ball at the top of the pitch but we don’t and the middle of the park is wide open.

“It’s amazing what stories the game can bring up. A local lad on his way to Brighton, counters and finds a fabulous position and a finish. And then the game's gone past us, it's 97 or 98 minutes. So it’s fairy tale stuff for the boy and for Sunderland. For us, it's going to take quite a while to get over.”