Regis Le Bris says that Sunderland’s win over Sheffield United was a ‘weird game’ but gave credit to his players for securing victory.

Things could’ve gone very differently for the Black Cats at Wembley as the Blades saw Anthony Patterson pull off two fantastic saves and had a Harrison Burrows goal ruled out after a VAR check, but Eliezer Mayenda and Tom Watson - the latter at the death - found a way to cancel out Tyrese Campbell’s opener and claim their spot in the Premier League.

For Le Bris it was a huge moment given that his side had been written off after a bad finish in the Championship proper, however just like they did against Coventry City in the semi-finals, his side were able to tip the odds in their favour when all seemed lost. He was quick to praise them for the turnaround.

Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland pride

“It was a weird game,” he told Sky Sports. “We didn’t start well, I think. Maybe we were a bit nervous, but we knew before that they could be clinical - and they were.

“I think this game represents how we’ve played this season, with resilience and discipline, to get back in the game. We have talented players, so we can score… It’s always tough for a coach because you have to keep with the game, but it’s amazing.”

“We needed to change something in the game, and we were lucky because we had many options on the bench. We tried two or three different options during the second half, and finally the players found the solution. We tried options, and you have to wait sometimes to see if it works. In the end it was good decisions.”

United will now be left to lick their wounds before returning next season for another push at promotion, with Chris Wilder having admitted that this defeat is going to ‘take quite a while’ to get over.